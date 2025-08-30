Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Globe Life by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

