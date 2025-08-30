Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

AGIO stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scadden sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,120. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $452,612.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,685.29. This trade represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.