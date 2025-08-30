Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 76,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5,072.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Travere Therapeutics Profile



Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

