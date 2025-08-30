Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $169,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller acquired 13,706 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $233,961.42. Following the purchase, the president owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,961.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7%

EBC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.74%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.