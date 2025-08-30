Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $63.50 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

