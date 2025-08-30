Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.0%

PWR opened at $378.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average of $327.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

