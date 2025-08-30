Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $7.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6643.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.8%

Pulmonx stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 62.88%.The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $32,730.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,995.84. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 194.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 611,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 404,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 556.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 407,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pulmonx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.