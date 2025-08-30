Public Investment Fund Buys 333,369 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 0.6% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Investment Fund owned 0.20% of DoorDash worth $150,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $211,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DoorDash by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,764 shares of company stock valued at $224,714,524 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

