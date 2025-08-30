ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 2742028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Savior LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

