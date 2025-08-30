Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – August 27th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equity securities of companies whose primary business is the production of physical goods—ranging from raw materials and machinery to consumer products. When you buy a share of a manufacturing stock, you acquire an ownership interest in that company and a claim on its future profits (often paid as dividends). Because manufacturing activity tends to track economic cycles, these stocks can be particularly sensitive to shifts in industrial demand, commodity prices and capital expenditure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

