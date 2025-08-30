Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

