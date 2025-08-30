Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

PLD stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

