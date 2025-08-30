Pravin Dugel Sells 21,494 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

