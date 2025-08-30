Pravin Dugel Sells 21,494 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
