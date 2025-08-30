PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PPL by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5,352.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 97,800.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $37.38.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

