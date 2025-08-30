Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $83,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 28.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 79.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $56,053,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,117.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

