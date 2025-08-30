Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $714,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February $DFEB

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4,500.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 144,133.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1,346.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS DFEB opened at $45.71 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

