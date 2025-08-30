Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $419.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

