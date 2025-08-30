Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.