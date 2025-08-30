Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

