Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 734 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average of $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.