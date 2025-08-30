Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 935 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

