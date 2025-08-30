Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DIA opened at $456.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $457.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.82 and a 200-day moving average of $427.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

