Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
Personalis Stock Performance
Shares of PSNL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
