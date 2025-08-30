Penko Krassimir Ivanov Purchases 10,922 Shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov bought 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $321,762.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,803.90. The trade was a 124.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Penko Krassimir Ivanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 1,078 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $31,757.88.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 1,425 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,762.50.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.82. Arrow Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 13.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 306.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AROW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

