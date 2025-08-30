Parnassus Investments LLC Takes $13.49 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

