Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,407 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $60,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $472.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.86 and its 200 day moving average is $426.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,879 shares of company stock worth $63,762,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.44.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

