Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13,739.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of US Foods worth $45,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in US Foods by 152.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $91,087,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

