Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $92.78 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 447.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,489 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 1.79% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $92,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $520,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,236.76. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,168. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,857 shares of company stock worth $2,813,253 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.