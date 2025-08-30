ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.72. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 73,328 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. ONE Group Hospitality has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.



The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

