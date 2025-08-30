ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $56.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.84.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,367,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,181,000 after acquiring an additional 243,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.