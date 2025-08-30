Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Omnicom Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

