OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 7,705 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

