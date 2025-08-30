OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,433 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $365.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

