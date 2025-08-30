OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 19,204 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3%

RF stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

