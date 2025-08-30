OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,534,000 after buying an additional 4,058,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $156,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.