OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

