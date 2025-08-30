OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $214.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

