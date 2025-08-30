OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $304.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,537,839. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

