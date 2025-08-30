OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 33,400 East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $137,390,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,290,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,327 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,972. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $105.14 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

