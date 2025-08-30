OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 592 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,570. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,623,130. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $835.76 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $772.40 and a 200-day moving average of $675.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

