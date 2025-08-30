OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 3,015 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,983.59. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3%

LDOS stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

