OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,068 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $277.05 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,065.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.49.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

