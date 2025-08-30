OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,263,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after buying an additional 384,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $201.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

