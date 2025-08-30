OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

