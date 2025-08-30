OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $604,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

