OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.45 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

