OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF $FLAX

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.36% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

