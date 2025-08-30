OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF $ASHS

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) by 490.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,748 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.75% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHS opened at $35.82 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Smallcap 500 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of 500 Chinese small-cap companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ASHS was launched on May 21, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

