OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF $ASHS

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) by 490.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,748 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.75% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHS opened at $35.82 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Profile
