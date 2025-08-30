OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EEMX

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.7%

EEMX opened at $38.91 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.71.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

