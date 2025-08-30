OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $307.73 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,377. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

